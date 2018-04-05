Media player
Inside New York's taxi 'crisis'
Yellow taxis are as emblematic of New York as the Manhattan skyline, and one that has provided hundreds of thousands of immigrants with full-time, well-paying jobs.
But the arrival of ride-hailing apps mean that cab driving has become an increasingly precarious occupation. The BBC's Joe Miller reports.
05 Apr 2018
