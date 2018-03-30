Sarah Montague says goodbye after 18 years

Media player
Watch Sarah's final goodbye to the Today programme audience
Sarah Montague is leaving the Today programme after 18 years. She is set to move to the World at One. Watch her final "goodbye" to the audience before Martha Kearney takes over.
30 Mar 2018
