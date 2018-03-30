Million dollar idea: flip-flops
How flip-flops became a Million Dollar Idea

They're the simplest form of footwear ever invented... just some rubber soles and plastic straps. But hundreds of millions of pairs of flip-flops are sold every year, to wear on the beach and in the park. They were unknown in the west until some American soldiers spotted them in Japan. Aaron Heslehurst explains how they became a Million Dollar Idea.

