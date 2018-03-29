Media player
Samsonite boss: I always carry two cases
Samsonite is perhaps the world's best-known luggage brand.
The firm's chief executive Ramesh Tainwala tells the BBC why online is the biggest threat and opportunity to his business.
And he explains his thinking behind always travelling with two suitcases.
29 Mar 2018
