Nestle 'restructures' Milkybar to cut sugar
Nestle is claiming a world first by "restructuring" the sugar it uses in its confectionery. It has produced a white chocolate bar with 30% less sugar than its usual Milkybar brand.
The government wants manufacturers to cut the amount of sugar in snacks by 20% by 2020.
27 Mar 2018
