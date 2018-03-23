Putting pastors before politicians

Video

Nigeria has become the centre of the Pentecostal movement in Africa since the 1970s and with its rise, the number of preachers and pilgrims has grown significantly.

While some pastors have attracted a lot of negative attention because of their lavish lifestyles, others insist that ministry is a much needed service because the church seems to be doing more to tackle social problems in communities than the government. The BBC's Lerato Mbele reports.