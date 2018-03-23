EU warns US on data control flaws

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
EU warns US data controls 'weaker than in EU'
The European Commission has told the US that its data controls should be significantly strengthened.
Vera Jourova, the EU's Justice Commissioner, said present rules in America were "weaker" than in the European Union.
She said that although people were more relaxed in the US about privacy, that might change given the "wake up call" of the Facebook data breach.
