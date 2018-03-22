Advertisers 'nervous' to be associated with Facebook
Big advertisers are wary about working with Facebook after its recent data scandal, M&C Saatchi founding director David Kershaw told the BBC. The advertising agency boss said the social network will now face "worldwide pressure" to improve its practices.

