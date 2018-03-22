Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Advertisers 'nervous' to be associated with Facebook
Big advertisers are wary about working with Facebook after its recent data scandal, M&C Saatchi founding director David Kershaw told the BBC. The advertising agency boss said the social network will now face "worldwide pressure" to improve its practices.
-
22 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window