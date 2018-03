Video

Terry White ­says he lost £250,000 on fixed odds betting terminals.

The machines let users bet up to £100 every 20 seconds on electronic casino games such as roulette and blackjack.

But the UK's Gambling Commission has recommended that should be cut to £30 or less.

