'Beach grabbing erodes our birth rights'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Beach grabbing erodes our birth rights,' say Mauritians

Local fishing communities on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius are complaining that foreign property developers are squeezing them out of beach-side land. Much of their livelihoods and lifestyle are linked to the ocean.

The BBC's Vumani Mkhize went to find out more.

  • 16 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Meet the Mauritius fruit bat