Trouble for High Street restaurants

Why are High Street restaurants in trouble?
A spate of high street restaurants have recently been announcing branch closures. The BBC looked into why places such as Prezzo and Jamie's Italian are going through such hard times.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
17 Mar 2018
