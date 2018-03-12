Media player
UK military credibility 'at risk' over cuts
The former commander of the UK's Maritime Forces has said Britain is in danger of losing its status as a "credible military power".
Rear Admiral Alex Burton told the BBC that years of budget cuts and rising military threats meant the defence budget needed to be increased urgently.
He said the ability to "fight and win on the front line" was being affected.
12 Mar 2018
