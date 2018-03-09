What harm could Trump's tariffs do?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump's steel tariffs: What harm could they do?
In two weeks' time, President Trump's tariffs will come into force - a 25% tax on imported steel and 10% on imported aluminium. What harm could they do?
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
-
09 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window