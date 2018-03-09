Fox seeks UK steel tariff exemption

Media player
Liam Fox seeks UK exemption from US steel tariff
Trade Secretary Liam Fox said he will be meeting with US officials to request an exemption for the UK from the new steel and aluminium import tariffs being introduced by President Donald Trump.
09 Mar 2018
