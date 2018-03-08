The flying car costing nearly £300,000
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Would you buy a flying car that costs nearly £300,000?

As Dutch company Pal-V unveils its flying car gyrocopter at the Geneva motor show, we ask if the dream of flying cars for all could ever become a reality. Or will they remain toys for the rich, superseded by sky taxis that can fly autonomously?

Theo Leggett reports from Geneva.

Video by Peter Page.

  • 08 Mar 2018