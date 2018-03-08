Should manufacturers still be using models to sell cars?
Sex sells. It's an old mantra, but one which the car industry has adhered to for decades. At international motor shows it's still common to see women striking poses next to whatever machine a company really wants to show off.

But in an age of #MeToo, is this still appropriate? We asked a few women attending this week's show in Geneva.

