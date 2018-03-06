Vauxhall boss warns of Brexit risk
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Vauxhall boss warns of Brexit risk to Ellesmere Port

Carlos Tavares, chief executive of PSA which owns Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroen, said clarity over the terms of the UK's departure from the EU is "a big concern".

He told the BBC that uncertainty undermined Ellesmere Port's chances of getting more work after 2021.

"We cannot invest in a world of uncertainty," he said.

  • 06 Mar 2018