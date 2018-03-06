Media player
Vauxhall boss warns of Brexit risk to Ellesmere Port
Carlos Tavares, chief executive of PSA which owns Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroen, said clarity over the terms of the UK's departure from the EU is "a big concern".
He told the BBC that uncertainty undermined Ellesmere Port's chances of getting more work after 2021.
"We cannot invest in a world of uncertainty," he said.
06 Mar 2018
