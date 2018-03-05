EU braced to tax Levis amid US trade war

Media player
The European Commission (EC) has a draft list of goods to tax should US President Trump go ahead and tax European steel and aluminium imports.
Cecilia Malmström, Commissioner for Trade, confirmed to the BBC's Business Live programme that the list included Levi jeans and Bourbon.
05 Mar 2018
