EU braced to tax Levis amid US trade war
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The EC has a draft list of goods to tax should President Trump tax European steel.

The European Commission (EC) has a draft list of goods to tax should US President Trump go ahead and tax European steel and aluminium imports.

Cecilia Malmström, Commissioner for Trade, confirmed to the BBC's Business Live programme that the list included Levi jeans and Bourbon.