Zimbabwe's exclusive footwear firm
The Courteney Boot Company is one of the world's most exclusive footwear firms.

Making safari boots and shoes, the Zimbabwean firm produces just 18 pairs of shoes per day, but has fans around the world.

Video journalist: Taurai Maduna

  • 07 Mar 2018
