Off-grid battery storage is bringing power to people

More than a billion people around the globe don't have access to electricity, according to official figures, and many of those are in sub-Saharan Africa. Home solar-powered energy systems mean families who aren’t on an electric grid now have power. Batteries store power by day, to use at night. These kind of home-energy packs, which leapfrog centralised distribution, are becoming popular in sub-Saharan Africa with several companies competing for customers.

This is part of the BBC's Disruptors series. You can read the full article here.

Producers: Adrienne Murray, Yves Bucyana; Video editor: Sara Hegarty; Camera: Jean-Leonard Karuranga