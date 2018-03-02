'My signature item are leather bow ties'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ntsikelelo Solani: 'My signature item are leather bow ties'

Designer Ntsikelelo Solani's love for all things leather started with a shiny leather jacket he owned in high school. But his road to becoming a successful entrepreneur was a bumpy one.

The BBC's Africa Business Report went to meet him.

Go to next video: The portable science kit entrepreneur