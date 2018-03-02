Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ntsikelelo Solani: 'My signature item are leather bow ties'
Designer Ntsikelelo Solani's love for all things leather started with a shiny leather jacket he owned in high school. But his road to becoming a successful entrepreneur was a bumpy one.
The BBC's Africa Business Report went to meet him.
-
02 Mar 2018
- From the section Business
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-43258512/ntsikelelo-solani-my-signature-item-are-leather-bow-tiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window