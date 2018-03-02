Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carney calls for crypto-currency regulation
Countries need to decide whether to isolate, regulate, or integrate crypto-currencies such as Bitcoin, Bank of England governor Mark Carney says.
Regulation would allow the underlying technologies to be used while combating illegal activities, he says.
-
02 Mar 2018
- From the section Business
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window