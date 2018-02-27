Toys R Us on brink of collapse

Media player
Toys R Us facing collapse if no rescuer found
The UK arm of Toys R Us could go into administration shortly, with the loss of over 3,000 staff, unless a rescuer comes in to inject millions of pounds of emergency cash into the business.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
27 Feb 2018
