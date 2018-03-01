Vietnam's tech innovation renaissance
The Vietnam government has made an effort in recent years to bring back Vietnamese people who have gone overseas to study and work.
This has resulted in creating a vibrant tech entrepreneur scene, where many start-ups are focusing on solving everyday problems.
The country's young and highly-literate population is providing a big boost to making Ho Chi Minh City one of Asia's Silicon Valleys.
Reporter: Christine Hah; Filmed by: Jone Chang; Produced by: Pamela Parker.
