Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RBS profit 'very symbolic' says McEwan
RBS turning an annual profit for the first time in ten years is welcomed by chief executive Ross McEwan.
However, the bank still faces huge fines in the US over the sale of products linked to risky mortgages.
-
23 Feb 2018
- From the section Business
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window