Why young people can't afford to buy homes
The biggest decline in home ownership in the past 20 years has been among young people on middle incomes, according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies. Tom Bourlet, a university graduate living in Brighton, explains why he cannot afford to buy his own home.
16 Feb 2018
- From the section Business
