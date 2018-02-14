First transgender director nominated for an Oscar

Yance Ford has been nominated for an Oscar for his documentary film Strong Island
Yance Ford has been nominated for an Oscar for his documentary film, Strong Island, which documents the racially motivated killing of his brother, and the subsequent failure of the police and legal system to secure justice.
He is thought to be the first openly transgender man to be nominated for an Academy Award and hopes his nomination can help other transgender people feel better about who they are.
