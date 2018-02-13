Rail electrification too 'expensive'

Media player
Rail electrification 'difficult and expensive'
The chief executive of Network Rail, Mark Carne, says that changing lines to electric power is difficult and expensive.
He was explaining why Network Rail's next five-year plan will have a bigger focus on day-to-day upgrades, rather than big projects.
