Will flying cars ever take off?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flying cars: Will they ever take off?
Some companies are trying to fulfil the long-cherished dream of making a car that can fly. But how practical or affordable will they be?
This is part of the BBC series The Disruptors, you can read the full article here.
Producers: Adrienne Murray, Monica Cohen; Video editor: Sara Hegarty; Camera: Ian Cartwright
-
14 Feb 2018
- From the section Business
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window