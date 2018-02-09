Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What is the point of an air show?
Whether it's Paris or Farnborough, Dubai or Singapore, air shows have a real fanbase and are big business. But what's the point of them? Mariko Oi takes a look.
Written, produced and edited by Simon Atkinson.
-
09 Feb 2018
- From the section Business
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window