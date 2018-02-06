Ex-Carillion boss accepts responsibility

Media player
The former chairman of Carillion accepts responsibility for its failure
The former chairman of Carillion, Philip Green, accepts responsibility for the failure of the company.
He was answering questions from MPs on the Work and Pensions Committee.
06 Feb 2018
Business
