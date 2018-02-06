Suffragettes: From then to now

Video

When Joan left school in 1954 there were "girl jobs, and boy jobs."

Now Joan is 79 and her great-granddaughter Belle is seven. Does Belle think there are any jobs girls can't do?

To mark 100 years since some women were given the vote, we went to Telford to meet four generations of women in the same family.

From giving up work to "look after my husband" to "maternity pay putting me on a par with men," we look at how working life for women has change.