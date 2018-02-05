Why have we got a pilot shortage?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pilot shortage: Who's going to fly our planes?
The world is facing a shortage of airline pilots. But why and how can it be fixed?
Video by Simon Atkinson & Anna Jones
-
05 Feb 2018
- From the section Business
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window