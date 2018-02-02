Million dollar idea: Cat's eyes
How cat's eyes became a million dollar idea.

You will have seen thousands of them out on the roads. They're cat's eyes -- or reflecting road studs. They were invented in the 1930s by Englishman Percy Shaw when he was driving home from the pub. Aaron Heslehurst tells the story.

