Vietnam's 'king of tea'
Tran Qui Thanh is one of the best-known businessmen in Vietnam.
A colourful character, his company THP is the country's largest soft drinks firm.
He now wants his business to become a global brand.
Video journalist: Christine Hah
31 Jan 2018
From the section Business
