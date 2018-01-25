Video
Davos 2018: May urges social media crackdown on terror content
Theresa May is calling on investors to put pressure on tech giants to deal with illegal content on social networks.
She is asking investors to consider the social impact of the firms they support - and to pull that support if firms refuse to remove extremist and criminal content from their networks.
She is also keen to see more UK firms focusing on artificial intelligence, since Britain already has a "cutting edge" when it comes to AI innovations, the PM says.
25 Jan 2018
