'Why did the government not act sooner'
Video

Why did the government not act on Carillion - Labour

The shadow business secretary has called for a full investigation into Carillion and how the government handled the company's contracts.

Rebecca Long-Bailey told BBC Breakfast: "We want to find out why this happened, why did the government not act when profit warnings were issued, why have they chosen to wait until the 11th hour to step in and try to remediate any potential losses that might be incurred."

