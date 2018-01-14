Government trying to keep Worboys 'behind bars'

Video

Conservative party Chairman Brandon Lewis says the government is doing everything possible to keep the serial sex attacker John Worboys in prison.

He told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show Justice Secretary David Gauke is asking for advice about whether to apply for a judicial review of the Parole Board's ruling that the former London black-cab driver should be released.

Mr Lewis said he "absolutely" understood the public outrage at the decision to free Worboys, who has served less than 10 years in jail.