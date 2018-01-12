Is it harder for disabled people to lose weight?

Video

Ever been told “you can’t do that” in the gym because you’re disabled? Wheelchair-using gym instructor Kris Saunders-Stowe gives us the lowdown on everything you can do, including "wheelchair spinning" classes, and Bad Education star Jack Binstead talks about his love of the gym.

We also talk to Becky who’s seeking a hot date on the latest series of The Undatables and do the public, whoever they are, still assume disabled people don't have sex? That's surely just a cliche, right? Wrong, says Kate - our host who's disabled and in a same-sex marriage, who found herself having a very awkward conversation at the hospital recently.

Plus, Robin Christopherson talks about the latest technology trends which could make disabled peoples’ lives easier in 2018.

Presented by Kate Monaghan and Simon Minty.

Subscribe, like, share or review us on Apple Podcasts or whichever service you get your podcasts from. The more you do this, the more you'll flag this programme to other disabled people who might appreciate it. Send us your ideas and feedback or just say hello: email ouch@bbc.co.uk tweet @bbcouch or find us on Facebook.