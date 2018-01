Video

Meet John Cronin, co-founder of John's Crazy Socks.

The 21-year-old, who has Downs Syndrome, runs an online sock store with his Dad, Mark.

In their first year, they've made $1.4m (£1.03m) in revenue, raised $30,000 for charity, and shipped socks to customers including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former US President George Bush.