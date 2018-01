Video

When it comes to empowering women in Africa, education in essential, but in Nigeria there are more than 10 million school-age children who are not in education - many of whom are girls.

Trying to tackle this issue is a non-governmental and non-profit organisation called the Isa Wali Empowerment Initiative.

From the city of Kano in the north-west of the country, the BBC's Ijeoma Ndukwe went to find out more.