Wake Up to Money – Vincent Kompany Special

Video
Vincent Kompany says ticket prices should fall
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has won the Premier League, the FA Cup and captained Belgium. Now he's added a Masters in Business Administration to his achievements.
In this special edition of Wake Up to Money he tells Sean Farrington why he went back into education and what it taught him about football.
He studied the impact of home advantage and concluded that cheaper tickets would benefit Premier League clubs, both on the pitch and financially.
-
05 Jan 2018
- From the section Business