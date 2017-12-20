Video

The US Department of Commerce has upheld large tariffs it plans to impose on the import of Bombardier CSeries aircraft.

Unions have said the tariff move threatens jobs in Belfast, where 1,000 workers make wings for the CSeries.

Davy Thompson from Unite the Union said it was disappointing but "not unexpected".

However, in a final determination on the case it slightly reduced the duties from 299% to 292%.

The row now goes to its next stage - final adjudication by the US International Trade Commission (ITC) on 1 February.