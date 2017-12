Video

After 16 years experience of DJing at some of the best club nights in the UK, veteran DJ Miss Melodie is training the next female DJ generation.

After seeing a lack of female representation, Miss Melodie decided to set up her DJ Academy in Leeds to help encourage more females to take part,

She says: “DJing is changing slowly but it’s still a male-dominated business.”

This clip is originally from BBC 5 live.