German firms 'need Brexit certainty'

German firms will reconsider their trade links to the UK if there is no clarity on a Brexit deal by March, the country's business lobby has warned.

Joachim Lang, the head of the powerful BDI, told the BBC's Joe Miller that there was "a certain urgency" for companies currently doing business in Britain - and that German manufacturers would need a year to prepare for a "no deal" scenario.

He also cautioned that while "we all want to do business, and we want to go on doing business", preserving the political integrity of the European Union was more important.