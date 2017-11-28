Can a bank in a box replace a branch?

Video

Atlanta-based company NCR has developed an interactive cash-machine which, it says, can do 80% of the tasks typically undertaken in a bank.

Does this mean the end of local bank branches? And as cash is increasingly in competition with mobile payments in some countries, are even the days of the cash machine numbered?

Producer: Adrienne Murray; Camera: Angelica Casas; Editor: Sara Hegarty