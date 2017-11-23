Video

Cleo AI operates a digital assistant that connects to users’ bank accounts.

Users ask questions about their spending through Facebook Messenger, and Cleo answers.

It now has almost 100,000 users, but its co-founder, Barney Hussey-Yeo, has lofty ambitions. He wants to sign up a billion customers across the globe and "take on the banks”.

