Could Africa's pension funds be used for development?
In the developed world, pensions are a pretty simple savings plan. But in Africa, not enough people are able to save for their retirement, there aren't many experienced fund managers, regulating the sector is complex and the taxes can be cumbersome.
And, as the BBC's Lerato Mbele reports, African governments are increasingly putting pressure on pension fund administrators to bankroll public projects.
20 Oct 2017
