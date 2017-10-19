How to be a virtual make-up artist

Video

French cosmetics chain Sephora has introduced technology that enables its customers to try on make-up virtually and test out different colours and shades before buying.

Its "virtual artist" tech is also available as a mobile app.

Like other retailers the company is using digital tools to attract customers to its physical stores, and to keep them interested while they're in there.

Read more from the BBC's series, The Disruptors here

Reporter: Lucy Hooker; Camera: Greg Brosnan; Producer: Adrienne Murray