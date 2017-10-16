The bricks and mortar fight back

Video

The rise of online shopping has turned retail upside down.

People are increasingly at home with digital shopping and value its convenience, speed, low prices and responsiveness to their preferences.

But because many people still love to go to physical shops too, retailers, both on and offline, are realising that the answer lies in working out how to offer the best of both the physical and digital worlds.

Read more from the BBC's series, The Disruptors here

Graphic artist: Sue Bridge